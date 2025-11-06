Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price at C$20.50

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.46 and a 52 week high of C$20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

