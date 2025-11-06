Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $173.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.2941.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $196.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INSM
Insider Activity at Insmed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Insmed by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 109.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
Insmed Price Performance
Insmed stock opened at $186.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Stories
