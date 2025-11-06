Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $173.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.2941.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $196.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total transaction of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,252.45. This represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,787 shares of company stock valued at $26,428,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Insmed by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 109.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $186.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

