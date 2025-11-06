Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 20.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.