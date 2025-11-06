Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $196.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $113.65 and a one year high of $200.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.