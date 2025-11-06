CNH Industrial (CNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $4.2169 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 872,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 254,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 323.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,776,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 3,647,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

