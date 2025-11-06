BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. BV Financial has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.45.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 20.80%.The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BV Financial by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

