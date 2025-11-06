Enbridge (ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $8.4546 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ENB opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

