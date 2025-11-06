Insider Buying: Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Insider Purchases £280.26 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Steven Esom bought 81 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £280.26.

Steven Esom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 5th, Steven Esom bought 5,000 shares of Wynnstay Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £18,600.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 340 on Thursday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 272.11 and a twelve month high of GBX 385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.02. The company has a market capitalization of £78.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.