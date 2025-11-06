Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.10.
Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.
