Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$151.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$179.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.88.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$164.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.55. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$107.32 and a 52-week high of C$168.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at C$5,395,430. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.