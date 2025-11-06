Robert W. Baird Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $145.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings cut AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $115.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

