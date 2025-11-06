Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$3.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Probe Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.93.
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
