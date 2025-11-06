PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEEFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 170 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PensionBee Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.50.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 159.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. PensionBee Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 and a 52 week high of GBX 175. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.56.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Lister Parsons sold 89,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total value of £132,869.26. Also, insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £190,678.28. 37.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

