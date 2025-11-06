Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,079,000 after buying an additional 5,160,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,389 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,617 shares during the period. SALT Holding Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 282.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
