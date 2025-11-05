Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 1,299,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 56.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 68.2% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $2,543,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

