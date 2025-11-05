Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brown & Brown (BRO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

10/30/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

