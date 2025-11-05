Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Petro Matad (LON:MATDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad Trading Down 19.6%

Shares of LON MATD opened at GBX 1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.24. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.70.

About Petro Matad



Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

