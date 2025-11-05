Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,000 Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,845,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

