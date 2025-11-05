Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

