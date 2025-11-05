Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.04.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
