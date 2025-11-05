Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

