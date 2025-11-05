Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.27.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $272.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.