The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,976.67.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WEIR

The Weir Group Trading Down 1.3%

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,842 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,727.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,554.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,875 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,008. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.