Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 19 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
LON CNS opened at GBX 9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 25.15.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.