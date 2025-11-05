Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 19 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

LON CNS opened at GBX 9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 25.15.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

