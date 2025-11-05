FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ON Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 178,076 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

