Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

