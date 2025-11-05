First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

