Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

