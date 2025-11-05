Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,546 American Express Company $AXP

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $360.39 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $365.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

