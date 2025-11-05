Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Water Works (AWK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2025 – American Water Works was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

10/28/2025 – American Water Works was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/27/2025 – American Water Works is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – American Water Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $134.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Water Works is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – American Water Works is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – American Water Works had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – American Water Works had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

