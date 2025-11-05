Canopy Growth (CGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $71.8180 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 368,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,169.12. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,509.76. This represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,373 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

