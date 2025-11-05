TME Financial Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

TME Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

