5,300 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $585.67 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

