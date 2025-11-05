Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,539,875 shares of company stock valued at $368,457,081. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

