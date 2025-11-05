crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $246.05 million and $1.83 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s genesis date was May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 246,694,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,775,501 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 248,518,007.78913358. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99741575 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $1,929,887.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

