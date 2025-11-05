SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Columbia River Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.