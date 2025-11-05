Comparing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder and Full House Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 5 0 2.40 Full House Resorts 1 1 3 0 2.40

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $102.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.22%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Full House Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Light & Wonder and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 10.89% 71.17% 8.73% Full House Resorts -13.75% -118.79% -6.48%

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Full House Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $3.20 billion 1.93 $336.00 million $3.96 18.52 Full House Resorts $297.65 million 0.29 -$40.67 million ($1.15) -2.10

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Full House Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. It also offers online sports wagering services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

