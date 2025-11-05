Aergo (AERGO) Price Tops $0.0663 on Exchanges

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and $12.04 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,999,996 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

