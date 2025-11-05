Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) vs. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Critical Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Capstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Capstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone N/A N/A N/A Athersys N/A N/A -223.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone $43.38 million 0.17 -$4.37 million ($0.60) -1.65 Athersys $146,000.00 0.00 -$72.53 million ($2.03) N/A

This table compares Capstone and Athersys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capstone has higher revenue and earnings than Athersys. Capstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstone beats Athersys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction. The company was formerly known as Capstone Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Holding Corp. in February 2022. Capstone Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Capstone Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of BP Peptides, LLC.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as for acute respiratory distress syndrome, trauma complications, HSC transplant support, and other indications. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

