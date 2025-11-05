Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 59. 1,225,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,645,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.
Mkango Resources Trading Down 0.2%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.41. The stock has a market cap of £179.42 million, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 2.17.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.