NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Up 6.2%

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.44 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.