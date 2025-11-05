Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading 13.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) traded up 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Konica Minolta Stock Up 4.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.80.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

