TD Securities Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

TSE SDE traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.38. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.66.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

