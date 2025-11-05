TD Securities Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.
SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.1%
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.