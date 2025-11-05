Columbia River Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 8.9% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HDV opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

