Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CocaCola (KO)

CocaCola (NYSE: KO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2025 – CocaCola had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/23/2025 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – CocaCola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/22/2025 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – CocaCola had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/21/2025 – CocaCola was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/8/2025 – CocaCola had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – CocaCola had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – CocaCola had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – CocaCola had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

