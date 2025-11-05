Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Polymesh has a market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,674.82 or 0.99502000 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,215,831,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,215,541,987.218845 with 1,004,661,072.272946 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.06813349 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $4,774,943.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

