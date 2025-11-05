Reviewing Adagio Medical (ADGM) and Its Peers

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Adagio Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adagio Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Medical N/A -248.26% -125.31% Adagio Medical Competitors -182.40% -90.47% -20.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Adagio Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Medical $600,000.00 -$75.04 million -2.05 Adagio Medical Competitors $1.74 billion $198.02 million -3.32

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adagio Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. Adagio Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adagio Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adagio Medical Competitors 1149 3778 7109 261 2.53

As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Adagio Medical’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adagio Medical peers beat Adagio Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Adagio Medical

(Get Free Report)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.