iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

