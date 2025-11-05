Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 465,144,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 103,935,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:

Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales

Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales

Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

