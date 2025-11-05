ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 547% compared to the average daily volume of 2,359 put options.

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $77,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,984.31. This trade represents a 18.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $124,289. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 2,305,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.33%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

