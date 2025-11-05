Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

